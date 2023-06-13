Left Menu

Two persons hurt as slab of under-construction flyover falls in Guwahati

Two people were injured after an iron shuttering slab of an under-construction flyover bridge fell on them at the Maligaon area in Guwahati on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two people were injured after an iron shuttering slab of an under-construction flyover bridge fell on them at the Maligaon area in Guwahati on Tuesday. According to the reports, the shuttering slab fell from above the under-construction bridge.

One vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site and took stock of the situation. Further details awaited. (ANI)

