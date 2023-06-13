Woman gang-raped in Andhra's Nellore

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. The woman was reportedly abducted near the Nellore Gandhi statue on Sunday afternoon and raped her.

"The woman was standing at the bus stop near the Nellore Gandhi statue on Sunday afternoon and four of them took her away in an auto and raped her," Sreenivas, the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Nellore, said. The police further also informed,"according to the complaint, nine members committed rape on her".

"We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," added the police further. (ANI)

