MP CM Chouhan announces increase in Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers will get Rs 12,000 annually; Congress calls it election move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced an increase in the Kisan Sammna Nidhi and said that the farmers would get Rs 12000 annually instead of Rs 10000. CM made the remark while addressing a program 'Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh' in Rajgarh district. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the program.

During this, CM Chouhan said, "Farmers get a total of Rs 10,000 a year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi from the central government and the state government. The eligible farmers get Rs 6000 from the Prime Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs 4000 from the state government. Now, the state government will also provide an amount of Rs 6,000 to the farmers every year. With this, the farmers will get Rs 12,0000 annually." "The women would get Rs 1000 under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, the beneficiaries of old age pension would also get an increased amount every month and with the increased amount of Kisan Nidhi, the family would get strong financial support. It is a resolve to make the women into millionaires. They will no longer remain poor. Through self-help groups, the income of women will increase so much that they will be able to earn Rs 10,000 or more a month," Chouhan said.

On the occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Chouhan deposited an amount of Rs 1400 crores in the accounts of farmers with a single click in the programme under Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan. Along with this, under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Interest Waiver Scheme 2023, an amount of about Rs 2200 crore was transferred to 11 lakh farmers. The amount of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was also transferred to the farmers in the programme. A total of Rs 2900 crore was deposited in the accounts of the farmers with a single click under the Fasal Bima Yojana. Addressing the public on the occasion Singh said, "CM Chouhan has done wonderful work in various fields, including farmer welfare. I remember that I came to Madhya Pradesh many years ago at the Kisan Sammelan on the invitation of CM Chouhan. Then farmers used to get loans at four percent interest, which efforts were made to bring down to zero percent. CM Chouhan has taken many steps in the interest of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. This is proof of his sensitivity. Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Chouhan is also providing wonderful leadership for public welfare."

Farmers are food providers, life saver and also the bestower of fortune. The country cannot develop without making the farmers strong. The Madhya Pradesh government has done incredible work for the farmers, the defence minister added. On the other hand, former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at CM Chouhan and called the announcement an election move.

He wrote on twitter, "Every farmer family in Madhya Pradesh understands very well that the most anti-farmer party in this country is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the most anti-farmer Chief Minister is Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Seeing the defeat in the upcoming assembly polls to be held later this year, CM Chouhan is making new promises to the farmers. While in his 18 years of government, he (Chouhan) has done nothing other than protesting the farmers." "The Congress government was waiving off the loans of the farmers of the state. The loan of 27 lakh farmers had also been waived off, but before that the loan of all the farmers could have been waived off, the BJP toppled the government and stopped the loan waiver. The farmers were made defaulters. Three black laws were made against the farmers from the centre so that the farmers could not get the right price for their crops. More than 700 farmers were martyred in opposing these laws," Nath wrote.

It was the Congress party which opposed these black laws and ensured the minimum support price for the farmers. The farmer of Madhya Pradesh knows that CM Chouhan can only lie, can open fire at the farmers, and destroy their crops in the field. Only the Congress party can do good to the farmers, which has shown by waiving off farmers' loans at the centre and in the state, he further wrote. "I assure the farmers that as soon as the Congress government is formed, their debt will be waived off. When there is no debt left, there will be no need to pay the interest. Along with this, fair MSP will be given to the farmers. Due to the wrong policies of the Shivraj government, the farmers in the state have come among the poorest farmers of the country. We will take him on the path of prosperity by giving the right price for the crop," Nath added. (ANI)

