MSP demand: Farmers end agitation after talks with Kurukshetra administration in Haryana
PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:22 IST
Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday called off their stir after talks with the district administration here, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said. The protesting farmers have been assured of appropriate price for sunflower crop, Kurukshetra's Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said.
The farmers had blocked the National Highway-44 near Pipli, which connects Delhi with Chandigarh, and some other routes since Monday afternoon after holding a mahapanchayat on the issue.
