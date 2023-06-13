Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha meets, congratulates PM Modi on completing 9 years of governance

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited New Delhi on June 13 for a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence and congratulated him for completing 9 Years of his governance.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:20 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha met PM Modi (Photo Courtesy Twitter/@Manik Saha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited New Delhi on June 13 for a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence and congratulated him for completing 9 Years of his governance. According to a press statement of the Tripura CM office, the purpose of the meeting was also to discuss various issues pertaining to the development of Tripura and to apprise the Prime Minister about the initiatives and schemes undertaken by the Tripura Government for the benefit of the people.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the progress made by Tripura in various sectors and emphasized the state government's commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and development. He discussed several key issues and sought the support and cooperation of the central government in advancing the state's development agenda.

The statement said that the Chief Minister presented a detailed overview of the initiatives and schemes implemented by the Tripura Government to improve the lives of its citizens. These initiatives covered various sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and skill development. CM Manik Saha highlighted the positive impact of these programs on the overall socioeconomic development of the residence of the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha expressed his gratitude to the central government and PM Modi for continued support and assistance in implementing various developmental projects in Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

