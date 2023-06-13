Manipur Governor directs official to regularly monitor relief camps established for violence victims

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday directed state Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to send government officials regularly to the relief camps established for the people affected in recent violence to be apprised of the problem faced by the inmates. Uikey convened a meeting with Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi along with Director of Justice, Chandra Mohiyar at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3, as clashes were witnessed during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe. As per an official statement, the Governor has directed the Chief Secretary to inform the displaced people about the new guidelines issued by the state government and instructed him to regularly send government officials to the relief camps to be apprised of the problem of the inmates.

The Governor discussed in detail her visit to relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and the problem faced by the relief camp inmates which includes shortages of basic essential facilities like irregular electricity, potable water and medicines etc. On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh, MLA, Wangkhem AC and President, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee K Meghachandra Singh, President, Janata Dal (United) Ksh. Biren Singh along with representatives of eight political parties called on Manipur Governo Anusuiya at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

The team submitted a memorandum to the Governor to expedite the process of restoring peace and normalcy in the state. They appreciated the efforts of the Governor and her visits to the relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur.

Uikey on Monday visited different relief centres in Churachandpur and interacted with the affected people; and later held a meeting with CSOs leaders at Headquarters 27 Sector Assam Rifles, Tuibong. Speaking to the media after the meeting with CSO leaders, Anusuiya Uikey said, "The Government is making concerted efforts to facilitate the return of peace and normalcy in the State. Adequate numbers of Central security forces were deployed in various parts of the State to ensure peace and security."

"The Central Government is also seriously pursuing matters pertaining to education, judicial enquiry and relief and rehabilitation. A peace committee with the chairmanship of the Governor herself is also formed," she said. The Governor also added that as promised by the Union Home Minister, Rs 101.75 crore has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation. Most of the promises made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah are being fulfilled and the rest will soon be realised at the earliest. (ANI)

