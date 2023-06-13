Assam: CM Sarma urges officials to make 'tree-based economy' in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting at Janata Bhawan with the Divisional Forest Officers and other officials of the Forest Department to take stock of the departmental activities like protection of forest land, revenue generation and building a tree-based economy. He held a prolonged discussion and instructed the officials to restrict illegal timber trade and make plantation drive on October 2, a massive success.

The Chief Minister asked the DFOs to take steps to plant saplings and seedlings of valuable Hollong in Upper Assam, Agaru in Golaghat and Sal in Goalpara. He said that for enriching the ecology of the state along with digging up 357 Amrit Sarovars(water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar mission of the Central government), the environment and forest department must take steps to dig more Amrit Sarovars to create a conducive atmosphere for living, said an official release. He also said that with an eye for revenue generation and building a tree-based economy with rich biodiversity, the State government has taken a decision to plant one crore saplings on 2 October synchronizing with Gandhi Jayanti, the official statement added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asked the department to produce a video on the need of planting saplings and their upbringing. The Chief Minister also asked the department to make use of satellite imagery to arrest any activity leading to the depletion of forests in the state. He also reiterated the need of tracing the mobile network to keep a vigil on the unscrupulous elements and poachers who are counterproductive to forest life. Sarma asked the DFOs to take an active role in the development journey of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)