SIU presented chargesheet against terrorist associate, 2 slain terrorists in Awantipora

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday presented a chargesheet against a terrorist associate and two killed terrorists in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Pulwama, officials said.

SIU Awantipora presented a chargesheet before the NIA Court Pulwama in the case registered under section 7/27 of Arms Act, 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16 18, 19, 23, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) Act at Police Station Tral.

"The chargesheet was presented against a terrorist associate Sameer Ahmad Mohand a resident of Sheerabad Tral, Pulwama and two killed terrorists identified as Shafat Muzffar Sofi of Batgund Tral and Umar Nabi Teli of Ladhoo Pampore", SIU said in a statement. (ANI)

