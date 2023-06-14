Left Menu

Fire in Delhi's Ghevra village doused after five hours

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night, and 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:16 IST
Visuals from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The massive fire that broke out at a building on Narela Road in Delhi's Ghevra village, was brought under control after five hours of rigorous fire-fighting exercise, officials said on Wednesday. Firoz Khan, the Sub Divisional Officer, Laxmi Nagar of Delhi Fire Service said that it is being told that the affected building is an insurance company.

"The fire has been brought under control. Information was received regarding a fire in a godown but it is being told that it's an insurance company but it is not being confirmed yet. No injuries have been reported," the SDO told ANI. The fire broke out late on Tuesday night, and 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

