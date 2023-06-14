Tamil Nadu: Rapid Action Force deployed at hospital where Senthil Balaji admitted

A team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed at Omandurar Government Medical College in Chennai on Wednesday hours after Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was taken for medical examination to the healthcare facility. The Enforcement Directorate took Senthil into custody last night in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED. The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday. High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said that he has been shifted to ICU and ED has officially not confirmed Balaji's arrest. "I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested," Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment." "We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government," he added.DMK leaders alleged that Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also alleged that Senthil Balaji didn't seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ED.

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhyanithi Stalin, Health Minister M Subramaniyan, Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu, HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji. Raids were carried out at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

V Senthil Balaji, is Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)