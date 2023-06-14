CBI registers case over alleged irregularities in NORCET conducted by AIIMS

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a candidate and exam centre over allegations of cheating in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) held on June 3. The exam for the recruitment of Nursing Officer posts was conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

CBI received a complaint from Dr Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exams), Exam Section, AIIMS New Delhi against a candidate Ritu, a native of Haryana and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Punjab. It is alleged that unfair means were used by or on behalf of accused candidate Ritu through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology for the purpose of cheating in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3.

The complaint was made after a number of photos and screenshots of the question paper started circulating on social media after the exam despite cameras or cell phones being barred in exam centres. The exam was held for all AllMS, including AIIMS, New Delhi, and four Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and NITRD across the country.

The complaint reads that in the late evening of June 5, 2023 (Monday). some tweets that are attached in the complaint came to notice claiming leakage of question paper of NORCET-4, which was held on 3rd June 2023 (Saturday) in the morning shift. Screenshots of a candidate console appearing are getting viral on social media, and all received screenshots have been checked. Based on screenshots analysis, the candidate console refers to a candidate named Ritu, which had applied online application form for NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination.

A case has been registered under IPC section 420 (Cheating) and IT Act. (ANI)

