New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses
In a tragic mishap, a crane operator responsible for lifting and moving materials lost his life after a span of under-construction flyover near NH-48 Samalkha to connect the Dwarka expressway fell on Tuesday Morning.
ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:27 IST
In a tragic mishap, a crane operator lost his life after a portion of an under-construction flyover near Samalkha on NH-48 collapsed on Wednesday morning.
The under-construction flyover on NH-48 is being built to connect the Dwarka expressway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
