BRIEF-Saudi Mawani To Build 2 BLN Riyals Center For Supplying Ships With Fuel
SAUDI PORTS AUTHORITY MAWANI:
* Signs agreement to build a 2 billion Saudi riyal ($533.33 million) integrated centre for supplying ships with fuel in the King Fahad industrial port in Yanbu. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
