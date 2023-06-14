IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant - government officials
U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, who has delayed a trip to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is waiting until it is safer to travel to the Russian-occupied facility, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
"He's waiting to be able to travel safely," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would travel.
