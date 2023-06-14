Left Menu

IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant - government officials

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:32 IST
IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant - government officials
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, who has delayed a trip to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is waiting until it is safer to travel to the Russian-occupied facility, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

"He's waiting to be able to travel safely," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not say when Grossi would travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023