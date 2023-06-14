Left Menu

Lucknow: Two carrying gold worth Rs 1.07 crore in underwear get arrested

Two youths were arrested with gold worth Rs 1.07 crores hidden in their underwear at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:04 IST
Lucknow: Two carrying gold worth Rs 1.07 crore in underwear get arrested
Gold seized at Lucknow Airport (Photo/Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were arrested for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 1.07 crores in their underwear at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday.

Both the youth coming from Sharjah were checked by customs officials on having suspension after which gold, hidden in their underwear was recovered, said officials further. Both were handed over to the police and further investigation is underway. Earlier, Delhi Customs on Tuesday seized 16.570 kg of gold, valued at around Rs. 8.16 crore from an Uzbek national at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The seizure was made after getting specific input regarding the smuggling, said Delhi Customs authorities. "On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 16.570 kgs gold valued at Rs. 8.16 Cr approx, from an Uzbeki pax who arrived from Tashkent. Further investigations are going on," Delhi Customs tweeted on its official handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023