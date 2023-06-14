Lucknow: Two carrying gold worth Rs 1.07 crore in underwear get arrested

Two youths were arrested for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 1.07 crores in their underwear at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday.

Both the youth coming from Sharjah were checked by customs officials on having suspension after which gold, hidden in their underwear was recovered, said officials further. Both were handed over to the police and further investigation is underway. Earlier, Delhi Customs on Tuesday seized 16.570 kg of gold, valued at around Rs. 8.16 crore from an Uzbek national at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The seizure was made after getting specific input regarding the smuggling, said Delhi Customs authorities. "On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 16.570 kgs gold valued at Rs. 8.16 Cr approx, from an Uzbeki pax who arrived from Tashkent. Further investigations are going on," Delhi Customs tweeted on its official handle. (ANI)

