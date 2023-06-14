Left Menu

Delhi HC grants PFI national coordinator 6-hour custody parole to attend daughter's wedding in Kerala

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted Popular Front of India (PFI) national coordinator Ibrahim Puthanathani custody parole for six hours to attend his daughter's wedding.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted Popular Front of India (PFI) national coordinator Ibrahim Puthanathani custody parole for six hours to attend his daughter's wedding. The wedding ceremony of his daughter is scheduled to be held on June 18 in Kerala.

Ibrahim Puthanathani has moved Delhi High Court against a trial court order granting him custody parole for four hours to attend the marriage ceremony of his daughter. The bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan on Wednesday modified the trial court's order which had granted him custody parole for four hours. Ibrahim had sought 30 days interim bail in the matter.

Recently in April Month, the National Investigation Agency charge-sheeted Ibrahim Puthanathani for his alleged involvement in organising arms training camps across the country. In March month this year, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal upheld the decision of the Centre Government decision to ban Popular Front of India and its affiliates.

The Tribunal has dismissed the allegations levelled by the organisation that one particular community is being targeted by the government. The Tribunal while passing the Judgement noted that the members of PFI and its affiliates are indulging in secessionist activities which were contrary to the social fabric of the country. In September last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as an 'Unlawful Association'

A press statement issued in this regard stated that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country. Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization and has hence declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

