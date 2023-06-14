Left Menu

Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 82.10 against US dollar

However, a positive tone in crude oil prices may cap a sharp upside.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:42 IST
Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 82.10 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee gained 15 paise to settle at 82.10 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, helped by robust macro fundamentals, FII inflows and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.28 against the US dollar and settled at 82.10 (provisional), up 15 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.08 and a low of 82.32.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 82.25 against the US currency.

''The Indian rupee rose to a one-month high on reports of corporate inflows and positive domestic equities,'' said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further added that the weak US dollar also supported the rupee while some recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains. The US dollar declined on rising expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

''We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on weakness in the dollar and expectations of a no rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

''A rise in risk appetite in global markets may also support the rupee. However, a positive tone in crude oil prices may cap a sharp upside. We expect the USD/INR spot to trade between 81.60 to 82.50 in the near term,'' Choudhary added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 per cent to 103.15.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.09 per cent to USD 75.10 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 85.35 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 63,228.51 points, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 39.75 points or 0.21 per cent to 18,755.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,677.60 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the wholesale price-based inflation rate fell to (-) 3.48 per cent in May on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, strengthening the case for continuing with the pause in rate hikes in the coming months of the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023