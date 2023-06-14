Left Menu

CBI arrests Central Goods and Services Tax officials in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Superintendents and three Inspectors, all of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Jabalpur in a bribery case involving seven lakh.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:56 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Superintendents and three Inspectors, all of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Jabalpur in a bribery case involving seven lakh. The arrested accused were identified as Superintendent Kapil Kamble; Superintendent Somen Goswami, Inspector Veerendra Jain, Inspector Vikas Gupta, and Inspector Pradeep Hazari. All were at CGST in Jabalpur.

CBI has registered a case on complaint against a Superintendent, CGST, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on the allegations of demanding a bribe of one crore for issuing a release order of a factory. It was further alleged that the factory premises were earlier raided and sealed in May-2023 by said Superintendents and other officials of CGST, Jabalpur. After negotiation, the alleged bribe was reduced to Rs 35 lakh. It has also been alleged that the complainant handed over Rs 25 lakh to the Superintendents and requested more time for the remaining amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Later, the said accused reduced the bribe to Rs 7 lakh after further negotiation. CBI laid a trap and caught two Superintendents and three Inspectors while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at seven locations including at the residential and office premises of the accused in Jabalpur which led to recovery of cash of Rs 83 lakh (approximately). All the five arrested accused will be produced today in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur. (ANI)

