SJVN, Mahagenco sign pact to develop 5,000 MW green energy projects in Maharashtra

SJVN on Wednesday signed an agreement with Mahagenco to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) in Maharashtra.

The MoU was signed by SJVN Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur and Mahagenco CMD P Anablagan in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis -- Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister of Maharashtra and State Principal Secretary Energy Abha Shukla, SJVN said in a statement.

''Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) for the development of 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects in the state of Maharashtra,'' the company said.

Under the pact, the companies will explore the feasibility of setting up various renewable projects in Maharashtra, including hydro, pumped storage projects, wind, solar, hybrid and green hydrogen projects, the CMD said.

SJVN and Mahagenco will jointly participate in tenders floated by the Maharashtra government for the renovation and modernisation of small hydropower stations, which are operated and maintained by Mahagenco, he said.

