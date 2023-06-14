Left Menu

German economy minister calls for upgrading energy infrastructure for future crises

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:50 IST
  • Germany

Germany should upgrade its energy infrastructure to make it more resilient for future crises, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"We shouldn't always trust that everything will always be fine automatically ... That's why I think we have to keep working on upgrading the infrastructure in Germany so that we're more resilient there," Habeck said at an event hosted by the national utility lobby group BDEW in Berlin.

