Gujarat: Second bridge on MAHSR corridor over Purna River completed, aims to revolutionize rail connectivity

In a major milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, the construction of the second river bridge over the Purna River has been successfully completed aiming to revolutionize Indian rail transportation and connectivity, an official statement said. This achievement signifies significant progress in the groundbreaking project, which aims to revolutionize rail transportation and connectivity in India.

Following the completion of the first river bridge over the Par River between Vapi and Bilimora HSR stations in Gujarat's Valsad district, measuring 320 meters, the completion of the Purna River bridge further underscores the commitment to the MAHSR project. The Par River Bridge was completed in January 2023. Key features of the Purna River bridge include its impressive dimensions and specifications. Spanning a length of 360 meters, the bridge consists of nine full-span girders, each measuring 40 meters.

The piers supporting the bridge vary in height, ranging from 10 to 20 meters, and circular piers with diameters of 4 and 5 meters. Situated between the Bilimora and Surat HSR stations, the bridge's construction required constant monitoring of high and low tides from the nearby Arabian Sea. One of the notable challenges encountered during the construction of the Purna River bridge was the rising water levels, which increased by 5-6 meters every fortnight during high tides.

Despite this obstacle, the construction team overcame the difficulties and successfully completed the bridge, showcasing their expertise and dedication. The MAHSR corridor, encompassing a total of 24 river bridges, will feature 20 bridges in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Notably, the longest bridge in Gujarat will stretch across the Narmada River in the Bharuch district, measuring an impressive 1.2 kilometres.

It is also pertinent to note that construction activities remain in progress on several other rivers in Gujarat. Ongoing works include foundation construction, pier work, and other infrastructure developments on rivers such as the Sabarmati, Mahi, Narmada, Tapi, and more, spanning various districts of Gujarat. The MAHSR project holds tremendous potential to transform rail transportation in India by establishing a high-speed rail network between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Once operational, this corridor will significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity between the two cities. Furthermore, the completion of the MAHSR project will pave the way for future advancements in high-speed rail technology and infrastructure throughout the country. The successful completion of the Purna River bridge serves as a testament to the expertise and dedication of the teams involved in the MAHSR project. With ongoing progress, the anticipation grows for the day when the MAHSR corridor becomes fully operational, ushering in a new era of transportation for the people of India. (ANI)

