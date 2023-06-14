Left Menu

Assam: Nearly 21,000 people of four districts affected in first spell of floods

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) a total of 20768 people including 2448 children have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district.

Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday said that nearly 21,000 people in four districts of the state have been affected in the first spell of flood in the state. According to Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 20768 people including 2448 children have been affected alone in the Lakhimpur district.

ASDMA said that the Singra River on Wednesday breached two embankments in the Lakhimpur district and a total of five embankments, six roads in different districts have also been damaged due to continuous rainfall. "Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers is rising up," it said.

The first spell of flood has affected the Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar and Kamrup (Metro) districts of the state. A total of 19 villages under five revenue circles are currently underwater and 1787 animals are also affected in the deluge.

ASDMA said that the flood waters have submerged 13.50 hectares of crop land in the flood affected districts. In view of the onset of the Monsoon and the possibility of rain-induced flood across the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 held a video conference with the DCs and other senior officers of the state administration to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up flood preparedness and response system.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "With the monsoon setting in, in the state, all the government departments including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF and SDRF should become alert to negotiate with the flood and reach out to the affected people." He also asked ASDMA to activate risk communication and early warning systems to warn the people against the potential threats of the flood.

In the event of flood water submerging the low-lying habitable areas, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to set up relief camps and streamline relief distribution in even the relief distribution centres. (ANI)

