Fed's Powell: The risks to inflation are still to the upside

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday it is too soon to say inflation will continue to retreat even as officials expect price pressure to stay on a cooling trend.

"The risks to inflation are the upside still," Powell said in a press conference following the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which saw officials hold off on rate rises for the first time since they started jacking up rates in March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)