CM Yogi calls upon the administration to take strict action against cheating mafia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called upon the administration to take strict action against cheating mafias. CM Yogi described the cheating mafia as "the biggest enemy of society that pollutes educational institutions" and called for their "social boycott".

Before 2017, the UP board was infamous for cheating. Speaking at the tablet distribution ceremony and felicitation of meritorious students at Lok Bhavan, CM Yogi said, "The government has implemented a cheating-free examination system in Uttar Pradesh". The Uttar Pradesh CM called upon the administration to take strict action against the cheating mafia. He further said, "Six years ago, examinations were held for three months, results used to come in two to three months while admission to the next class used to take another three months, and the remaining three months were spent in festivities affecting study schedule of educational institutions."

"The Board of Secondary Education of Uttar Pradesh has done commendable work of conducting the examination within 15 days and publishing the result within 14 days", CM Yogi remarked further. Congratulating the students who have achieved success in various board examinations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, there were not enough teachers in the schools, whereas today the state topped in the recruitment of teachers in the country.

He further informed, "Our government has completed the selection of more than 1.62 lakh teachers for Basic and Secondary Education Council schools in a transparent manner and has also given them appointment letters in six years, while 1.33 lakh schools have been established under Operation Kayakalp." The Chief Minister said that tablets and smartphones were being given to two crore youths in the state to make them tech-savvy.

"Abhyudaya Coaching has been established for those parents and students who cannot afford costly coaching," he added. Notably, 23 and 98 students who received training at Abhyudaya Coaching Centres cracked this year's civil services exam, and UPPSC respectively.

He further informed that Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana is going on for the girls of the state. Schools should make people aware of this so that a large number of girls can take advantage of this facility, CM Yogi pointed out. "The Education department is trying to bring a new revolution in the field of education across the state by using modern technology," said CM Yogi.

Emphasizing the need to create awareness about sports among children, the Chief Minister said that the dropout rate in schools and colleges has reduced in UP. "Students appearing in board exams must read the book 'Exam Warriors' written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added further.

CM Yogi further stated that India is the only country that has generated new opportunities even during the novel coronavirus pandemic period, adding, "The National Education Policy is the outcome of that period. Educational institutions must implement the NEP for the bright future of the students." A total of 1,745 meritorious students from across the state were honoured on this occasion. The meritorious students received Rs 1 lakh in cash, a tablet, a medal, and a certificate. Along with this, buildings of 18 government secondary schools and 125 science laboratories were also inaugurated.

Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra, Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, DG, School Education Vijay Kiran Anand were present among others at the event. (ANI)

