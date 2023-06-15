Left Menu

"Congress should learn management from BJP govt": MP Minister Narottam Mishra

"Management is what is done by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh. The government is ready to help women, Ladli Laxmi, farmers and everyone here. There is no overdraft situation. Congress should watch and learn management from BJP government," Mishra further said.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 05:12 IST
"Congress should learn management from BJP govt": MP Minister Narottam Mishra
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Naroottam Mishra on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the alleged delay in salaries of government employees in Himachal Pradesh government. "Two days ago, Priyanka Gandhi came to Madhya Pradesh and praised the government of Congress-ruled states. Now she should also see the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, which is not able to pay salaries to its employees on time. It is mismanagement," Mishra said while speaking to reporters here.

"During the 10 years tenure of Digvijaya Singh, he had to mortgage corporations and boards, used to get overdrafts, and could not pay salaries. They (Congress) make false announcements and the same thing has been done in Karnataka and in Himachal Pradesh," he said. "Management is what is done by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh. The government is ready to help women, Ladli Laxmi, farmers and everyone here. There is no overdraft situation. Congress should watch and learn management from BJP government," Mishra further said.

Notably, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday (June 12) said, "...Whatever promises our party made, we have fulfilled them in Chhattisgarh & Himachal Pradesh. Look at the condition of the Congress-ruled states and you will realise. When the Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, a lot of work and development were done." (ANI)

