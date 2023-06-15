Hamish Marr appointed as NZ’s Special Agricultural Trade Envoy

Fifth-generation farmer and former Nuffield scholar Hamish Marr has been appointed New Zealand’s Special Agricultural Trade Envoy, Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor announced today.

The Special Agricultural Trade Envoy (SATE) works alongside Government to support key objectives and advocate for our farmers and growers off-shore.

Hamish is an arable farmer based in Methven producing high quality seeds for global export and he was awarded New Zealand Seed Grower of the Year in 2022 in recognition of his work.

Until recently, Hamish was also Vice-Chair of the New Zealand Seeds authority which oversees seed certification on behalf of the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“Hamish comes from a strong farming background and has first-hand experience exporting products to market – making him well-suited to advocate for our farmers and growers offshore,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Since 2017, this Government has secured seven new or upgraded Free Trade Agreements. Including the gold-standard United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement which is now in force.”

“As SATE, Hamish will play an important role supporting New Zealand exporters to seize these new opportunities in market. As well as working with our trading partners to tell the story of our move towards a sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture sector,” Damien O’Connor said.

Hamish takes over from Mel Poulton, who has served as SATE since 2020.

“Despite the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations on international travel, Mel has been an outstanding representative for New Zealand and an excellent advocate for our primary sector exporters,” Damien O’Connor said.

“My thanks and appreciation go to Mel for her tenure as SATE during a time of unprecedented global events, and I wish Hamish well as he steps into this important role”.

Hamish Marr will take up the role of SATE from 1 July 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)