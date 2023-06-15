Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday - Tasnim

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:55 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday - Tasnim
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

He is set to meet with Iranian officials, Tasnim said. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023