Chhattisgarh: Exotic birds die after failing to adapt to climate at Jagdalpur Bird Park

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 19:55 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A few exotic birds that were brought to Chhattisgarh's largest bird park in Jagdalpur located in the Bastar district died, as they failed to adapt to the changed environmental conditions, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Jagdalpur Circle Mohammad Shahid, while talking to ANI said that all arrangements are being made for them and veterinarians look after them.

"It is not correct that the enclosures are empty. The birds are small in size, some enclosures have 10 birds some 12 and some others have an even lesser number of birds. These birds have been brought from outside. Initially, they faced difficulty in adapting to the climate here. So, a few birds died. But after that, no birds died. Some bigger birds have been brought to the enclosures. All arrangements are being made for them and veterinarians look after them. If needed, the veterinarians from Raipur are also called," Shahid said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

