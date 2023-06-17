UPSSSC invites applications for 288 posts of dental hygienists

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for 288 dental hygienists' posts, the State government said on Saturday. As per the state government's directives, UPSSSC has invited applications in the Department of Dental Health Sciences under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services, with 264 positions through general selection and 24 positions through special selection on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning here that within a six-year tenure, the double-engine government has provided over five lakh government jobs and facilitated employment for 12.60 crore youths in Uttar Pradesh so far. Candidates can apply by visiting the website of the selection commission

According to the advertisement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, candidates can submit the online application fee from June 30 to July 20. The last date for candidate fee adjustment and application modification is July 27. The shortlisting of candidates for the Dental Hygienist Main Examination will be based on their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2022 (PET-2022). Therefore, only those candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test- PET 2022 and have been issued a scorecard by the Commission can apply online to appear in this examination.

Candidates who obtain zero or less/negative marks in the Absolute Score or Normalized Score in the PET-2022 will not be shortlisted for the Main Examination. Candidates can apply online by visiting upsssc.gov.in. They can download or view the said advertisement by clicking on the related advertisement under the Live Advertisement Segment on the homepage of the Commission's website. All the procedures for filling the application form can be completed by the candidate at once.

Registration in the State Dental Council of Uttar Pradesh is mandatory The application process will require candidates to pay an online processing fee. However, in the case of shortlisting for the Main Examination, shortlisted candidates will be required to pay the examination fee separately, which must be paid before downloading the admit card for the Main Examination.

For the application, it is essential for the candidate to possess a certificate or diploma in dental health from a recognized institution. Additionally, registration with the State Dental Council of Uttar Pradesh is mandatory. Furthermore, the candidate should have turned 18 years by the first of July and should not exceed 40 years of age. (ANI)

