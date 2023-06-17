Left Menu

No proposal from Centre, says BJP leader after Vidyasagar Rao suggests making Hyderabad second capital of India

Responding to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vidyasagar Rao's statement that Hyderabad should be made the second capital of India, fellow party spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Saturday said that the Centre has not made any statements or initiatives on the same.

Responding to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vidyasagar Rao's statement that Hyderabad should be made the second capital of India, fellow party spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Saturday said that the Centre has not made any statements or taken initiatives on it. "Whether the BJP Telangana feels it or not, it does not matter. The Government of India has to take the decision whether to make any second capital. Whether the BJP is ruling or some other political parties, it is the decision of the Government of India and also all political parties should come together and discuss the second capital. Maybe Vidyasagar Rao has an opinion or wishes about this. However, the Government of India has not made any statements or initiatives on this.

Earlier on Friday, the senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao said that all the parties should think about making Hyderabad the second capital of India and take a decision together in this regard. The chief architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar in his book on small States in 1956 envisioned that Hyderabad is bound to become the second capital of the country.

Reacting to this, Reddy said, "Even Ambedkar once had advised about a second capital preferably a geographically strategic location like Hyderabad. The Government of India may think about this in future." "But as of now, there are no such proposals from the Government of India," he added. (ANI)

