J-K: One killed, two injured in road accident in Udhampur

"A car was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur, near Garnai on Birmah Bridge when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and after that fell down from Birmah Bridge into River Tawi," police said.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:20 IST
J-K: One killed, two injured in road accident in Udhampur
A visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital in Udhampur for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (34).

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital in Udhampur for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (34).

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

