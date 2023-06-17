Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates Divya Kala Mela in Indore

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar inaugurated the Divya Kala Mela in Indore on Saturday. The Mela, which will be held until June 23, will showcase the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country, said officials. After inaugurating the event, the minister said that Divya Kala Mela will help Divyangjans to connect with the mainstream of society.

"Many Divyangjan make different types of products in our country but they do not get platforms for sale, this fair is organized not only to make Divyangjan self-reliant but also to connect them with the mainstream of the society," Virendra Kumar said. Divya Kala Mela Indore is the fifth in the series this year. Earlier in February this year Divya Kala Mela has been organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Guwahati.

Around 100 Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from around 20 States/UTs will showcase their products and skills at the Divya Kala Mela. It will have products from categories like home decor and lifestyle, clothing, stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, toys and gifts, and personal accessories. It is proving to be a powerful medium to take the concept of 'Vocal for Local' to the masses, in which the display and sale of products made by Divyang artisans are encouraged by providing appropriate platforms across the country, said officials.

This seven-day Divya Kala Mela will be open every day from 10 am to 10 pm. Apart from this, cultural programs by well-known artists of the country and famous food stalls from different states of the country will be special attractions of this fair. National-level fairs for Divyangjan are being organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the brand name Divya Kala Mela in different cities of the country.

Divyangs were also invited on this occasion and were also provided tricycle vehicles and financial help by the government. Divya Kala Mela is to be organized in 12 states, the state governments will also take steps for the empowerment of Divyang people by organizing such fairs. (ANI)

