Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 21 police, 2 HAS officers

"The government of Himachal Pradesh has ordered the transfer of 21 police officers including 16 state police services and two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officers has also been transferred," a release said.

Earlie in April this year, In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred 5 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 2 state administrative HP Administrative Service (HAS) officers. (ANI)

