Bus carrying tourists departs from landslide-hit Pegong after rains lash North Sikkim

According to the release, heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:43 IST
Stranded tourists being shifted (Photo credit/ Sikkim Police). Image Credit: ANI
A bus carrying tourists departed from landslide-hit Pegong in Mangan district after heavy rains lashed North Sikkim a day earlier, police said on Saturday. "The first bus with 19 men, 15 women and 4 children departed from the landslide hit Pegong in Mangan district, for the state capital Gangtok," a Sikkim police officer said.

The official said that a total of 72 tourists had been evacuated so far in two buses so far. Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

The Indian Army rescued about 3,500 tourists who were stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks, said an official release on Saturday. According to the release, heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday.

"Over 2000 tourists have been rescued till 3 pm on June 17, 2023. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue," the release read. "Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists," the release stated.

It further stated, "Tents are being set up and medical aid posts have been set up. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey." Moreover, the tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support.

Indian Army, while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the local population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

