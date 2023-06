Rajasthan: Man takes injured son into hospital lift on scooter due to non-availability of wheelchair

A video has surfaced that shows a man was seen carrying his son, who had a fractured leg, inside a hospital lift on a scooter due to the non-availability of a wheelchair. The incident happened in Rajasthan's Kota where the MBS hospital administration stated that the advocate Manoj Jain was allowed to bring his scooter to the gate only.

The man riding the scooter with his son was also seen entering the lift of the hospital. "Manoj Jain was asking for a wheelchair as his son's leg was fractured. As there was no wheelchair available, the hospital authority allowed him to bring his scooter to the gate, but he entered the lift with his scooter," said Karnesh Goyal, Deputy Superintendent, MBS Hospital.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jain said that the hospital authorities allowed him to take his scooter inside the lift. "I was searching for a wheelchair but the hospital authority did not provide it. I asked them if I can take my son on my electric scooter inside the lift and they allowed me," he said.

He further added that the hospital administration have taken the keys to his scooter. (ANI)

