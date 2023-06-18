J-K: Udhampur's Tanday Park makes arrangements for deers to beat heat

To beat the scorching heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Wild Life Protection Authorities have made special arrangements for deers in Udhampur's Tanday Park. Block Officer Wildlife, Babu Ram said that as many as 32 spotted deer are there at the wildlife park and everything is being done to keep them calm from the scorching heat.

"We have 32 spotted deer. We are doing water sprinkling for them, and we have installed coolers so that they can sit calmly in the scorching heat," he said. He said that glucose, fruits, and supplements are being given to maintain the energy levels of the deer.

"We are providing them glucose, fruits, and supplements to maintain their energy levels and increase their strength," said Babu Ram. (ANI)

