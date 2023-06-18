Left Menu

Two women shot dead in Delhi's R.K. Puram

Two women were shot in Delhi's RK Puram police station area under Ambedkar basti during early morning hours of Sunday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Two women died after being shot by unidentified shooters in Delhi's R.K. Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, said police. Both the women were rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries, said police further.

According to Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller's sisters at Ambedkar Basti. Responding to the call, a police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two ladies Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were shot and were shifted to SJ hospital but they succumbed to injuries.

Prima facie it seems that shooters were looking for the victim's brother and the reason behind the shooting seems to be some money settlement issue, however, the exact cause will be ascertained only after a prolonged investigation, said the police official. A case has been registered under the relevant section and police are looking for the arrest of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

