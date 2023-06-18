Severe heatwave conditions to continue in Odisha till June 19: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning across Odisha till Monday. IMD Director in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said on Saturday, "IMD has issued severe heatwave warning across Odisha till June 19th."

On Saturday, Odisha's Sonepur recorded the highest day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneshwar recorded the highest day temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was above normal by 9.7 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours. Due to the severe heatwave, several districts of Odisha on Friday recorded above-normal temperatures, which were 6-7 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

Meanwhile, the Patna District Magistrate on Saturday suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heatwave. The order will remain effective till June 24. "In continuation to the order vide memo no .8274/L dated 11.06.2023 Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 24.06.2023." read the Patna District Magistrate's circular.

"The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. 19.06.2023 and will remain effective till 24.06.2023. This order has been passed on 16.06.2023 under my signature and the seal of the court," the circular further read.

