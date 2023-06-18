"Is Bhagwant Mann a CM or Kejriwal's pilot": Amit Shah jibes at AAP govt in Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the law and order situation in the border state and questioned whether the Punjab CM is fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Punjab CM of neglecting the people and instead focusing on accompanying Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on his trips across the country.

Amit Shah was addressing a gathering in Punjab's Gurdaspur on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Shah said that he has not seen any government making empty promises like Aam Aadmi Party in his life.

During a rally held in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Shah sarcastically referred to Mann as a "travel planner" and alleged that his primary responsibility was to shuttle Kejriwal to various locations. He questioned whether Mann was fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Kejriwal.

Launching a scathing attack on Mann, he said, "Punjab Chief Minister has only one job and that is to make Kejriwal tour the country. If Kejriwal wants to go to Madras, then take a plane to Delhi and take him to Chennai by plane, if Kejriwal wants to go to Kolkata, then take a plane to Delhi and take him to Kolkata. Sometimes I don't even know whether he is the Chief Minister or a pilot." The Union Minister went on to add that due to this, Punjab's law and order situation is deteriorating.

"People are not safe here, the influence of drugs has increased, and the problems of farmers are increasing, but CM Saab has no time for this," Shah added. Lauding the BJP's nine-year rule, he said, "These nine years are to be written in golden letters in the history of the country. Today, India is recognized in the world as the growth engine of the world. PM Modi has worked to give a new hopeful life to 60 crores poor through poor welfare in these years."

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is completing its nine years at the Centre, the party has launched a Jan Sampark Abhiyan, in which several Union ministers, MPs and party leaders are holding programmes across the country including public meetings and meeting with intellectuals. The BJP is telling people about the work done by the Modi government for various sections under PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, in the first term and on May 30, 2019, in the second term. (ANI)

