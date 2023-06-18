Rajasthan minister hits back at Arvind Kejriwal with "Rs 50 cr renovation" allegations

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of allegedly spending Rs 50 crore for renovating his official residence. "Arvind Kejriwal must get a medal for telling lies...He used to speak a lot about his sincerity but he has nothing to say about the palace that he has built for himself by spending Rs 50 Crore...whole nation is questioning, and Kejriwal must give an answer," Khachariyawas emphasized that the entire nation was questioning Kejriwal's actions and demanded an explanation from him.

Khachariyawas hit back at Kejriwal who earlier accused Ashok Gehlot of having done no work in the state in the last 4-5 years in Rajasthan. Both the Congress and the BJP have been accusing Aam Admi Party National Convenor over the alleged Rs 45 crores renovation of his official residence.

"He won't get a single vote in Rajasthan," the minister said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at his counterpart Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of "sabotaging" his rally and termed it as an act of "Cowardice.

Kejriwal took a swipe at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that if the latter had worked for five years, he wouldn't have put up posters all around before AAP's public meeting in the state. "When we were coming here, we saw Gehlot Saheb has put up his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium. I want to tell him that if he had worked for the last 5 years, he would not have to do this. 15-20 people came here and they were throwing chairs, all this is an act of cowards. They did not work for five years and this is the reason they are trying to ruin AAP rallies," Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Sunday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present at the public meeting in Sri Ganganagar. AAP is holding rallies in the state ahead of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Elections that are scheduled to be held in or before December 2023. He further slammed the BJP and Congress accusing both parties of being involved in "corruption".

While lashing out at CM Gehlot, Aam Admi Party National Convenor said, "Your work speaks for you. You (CM Gehlot) did not work for 5 years and this is the reason you are trying to ruin Aam Aadmi Party rallies". "When we were coming here, we saw Gehlot Saheb has put up his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium. I want to tell him that if he had worked for the last 5 years, he would not have to do this," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal claimed that no work has been done in the last 4-5 years by the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. "When I came here, I saw 15-20 people removing and throwing chairs here. It is an act of Cowardice," Kejriwal said.

"If you (Gehlot) would have been loved by the people of Rajasthan, you would have been at peace. You (CM Gehlot) would not have sabotaged my rallies," Kejriwal said while taking a dig at CM Gehlot. (ANI)

