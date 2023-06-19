Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Kalka Mail train halts at Etawah due to overloading in parcel coach

The Kalka Mail superfast train halted on Sunday at Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh for about an hour due to an overloading of goods in the parcel coach of the train, said railway authorities.

The Kalka Mail superfast train was halted on Sunday at Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh for about an hour due to an overloading of goods in the parcel coach of the train, said railway authorities. "After the inspection, it was found that the overloading of goods in the parcel coach of the train was the issue due to which the train had a problem moving. The issue was rectified by removing the extra luggage," Naresh Kumar, Chief Commercial Manager of Railway, Etawah said.

The station superintendent and other departmental officers reached the spot and hurriedly removed some goods from the train to rectify the overloading issue. After about an hour, the train was able to resume its journey. The passengers including children had to face scorching heat while the train was being halted the reason for which, they say, was not informed.

The Kalka Mail, which operates in the Eastern Zone of the Indian Railways, is a daily superfast train. The train, which is one of the longest trains in India, provides a point of connection between Kalka, Haryana, and Howrah, West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

