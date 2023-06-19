Left Menu

Want to do some constructive work, says Manisha Kayande after joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena

"I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of shiv sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy," she said after joining the Shinde faction.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 02:35 IST
Want to do some constructive work, says Manisha Kayande after joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena
MLC Manisha Kayande and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manisha Kayande, who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction after being ousted from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier, said that she wanted to do some constructive work and therefore joined the party. She joined the Sena faction in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening.

"I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of Shiv Sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy," she said after joining the Shinde faction. Manisha Kayande was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said Manisha Kayande has the intention of doing great work. "Manisha Kayande has the intention of doing a great job, I have welcomed her and also given her the post of secretary in Shiv Sena and I hope she will work for woman empowerment," he added.

Kayande was appointed as the spokesperson of Shiv Sena in 2016. She is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023