Left Menu

Indian Army continues assistance to tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim, rescues 300

According to an official press release, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army provided assistance on the second day on Sunday to 300 stranded tourists.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 05:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 05:49 IST
Indian Army continues assistance to tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim, rescues 300
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army continued its rescue operation for the stranded tourists after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said. According to an official press release, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army provided assistance on the second day on Sunday to 300 stranded tourists.

"There was a report of 300 tourists likely to come down from Lachung and Lachen. The troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps who had worked relentlessly and assisted tourists on the previous day, were fully geared up for the second day as well," it read. As per the release, on Sunday all 300 tourists were assisted to cross over the temporary bridge for further move towards Gangtok.

"On 18 Jun 2023, by 11 AM, all the 300 tourists were assisted to cross over the temporary bridge for the further move towards Gangtok. The tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Indian Army troops," it read. The officials said that a person fell unconscious and the Army Medical team immediately swung into action.

"At 12:15 PM, a person fell unconscious and the Army Medical team immediately swung into action. The patient was immediately evacuated by ambulance and stretcher and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment," said officials. Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

On June 17, Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added. "The tourists were extended help to cross over the river," it said, adding that efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023