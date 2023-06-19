Schools shut in various districts due to heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu

Schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday due to heavy rain, said the respective district administrations. So far, a holiday has been declared for schools in six districts - Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Vellore.

Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts for the next 3 hours (7 am to 10 am), said Regional Metrology Department, Chennai. Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

Following incessant rain, a rise in water level was witnessed in the Brahmaputra River in Assam. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur remains grim.

As the water levels of many rivers are rising up following incessant rain and a few districts of Assam have been affected in the first spell of the flood, the state government is ready to deal with any kind of situation and directed all districts to be alert. The Assam government is in touch with all agencies including the Indian army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and NDRF to tackle the emergency situation.

Talking about the flood preparedness made by the state government, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Gyanendra Dev Tripathi told ANI that, the overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season, but the state government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation. The remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places."The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that as cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat.

He further said that it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone. "Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," Mohapatra said while talking to ANI.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said. (ANI)

