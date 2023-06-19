Left Menu

8 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Pawan Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anti Narcotics Task Force at Headquarters Lucknow will now be Deputy Commissioner of Police Prayagraj. Suniti currently appointed as SP at Administration, Headquarters DGP, Lucknow has been made DCP Noida, Gautambuddhnagar.

Eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. Nilabja Chowdhary currently serving as Joint Commissioner of Police Crime and Headquarters in Lucknow has been made JCP Crime Kanpur. Akash Kulhari currently serving as Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj has been made JCP Crime, Lucknow.

Ravi Shankar Chhavi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar is now DIG Public Grievance Lucknow. Amit Sharma, who is currently serving as DIG, State Special Investigation Team, Lucknow was going to be transferred to Additional Commissioner of Police Kanpur. But his transfer has been canceled.

Bablu Kumar serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prevention of Corruption Organization, Lucknow has been transferred to Noida as Additional Commissioner of Police. Pawan Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anti Narcotics Task Force at Headquarters Lucknow will now be Deputy Commissioner of Police Prayagraj. Suniti currently appointed as SP at Administration, Headquarters DGP, Lucknow has been made DCP Noida, Gautam Buddhnagar.

Shraddha Narendra Pandey, SP, Headquarters Director General, Lucknow has been transferred as DCP Prayagraj. (ANI)

