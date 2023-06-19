Left Menu

SC agrees to list plea on Tuesday challenging Calcutta HC's order on deployment of central forces in Panchayat elections

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned before the apex Court seeking an urgent listing of the petition challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections. Earlier, West Bengal State Election Commission and the West Bengal Government moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:34 IST
SC agrees to list plea on Tuesday challenging Calcutta HC's order on deployment of central forces in Panchayat elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, agreed to list on June 20 the plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections. A vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh agreed to hear the matter tomorrow. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned before the apex Court seeking an urgent listing of the petition challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections. Earlier, West Bengal State Election Commission and the West Bengal Government moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections.

Senior Advocate Arora apprised the top court that the HC has directed the state poll panel to requisition. She said that the West Bengal state election commission has challenged Calcutta HC's order dated June 13 and June 15. Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Also, a TMC worker was beaten to death in the Malda district.

The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023