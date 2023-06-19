Left Menu

Kamdhenu Paints targets Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY28: CMD Satish Agarwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:52 IST
Kamdhenu Paints is targeting a four-fold jump in its revenues to Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years, its CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company had earned a revenue of about Rs 251 crore, he told PTI.

Kamdhenu Group recently separated its paints and steel business to increase its presence in the two segments in India.

''We are looking a four-fold growth in the revenue to Rs 1,000 crore by the end of FY28. Last financial year 2023, the company has closed the revenue at Rs 251 crore,'' he said.

Agarwal further said with the increasing demand for company products, Kamdhenu Paints is planning to enhance its market share in the south and western regions of the country by expanding product portfolio with the launch of new and innovative products.

The company will further tap the markets in the north and east regions by increasing its dealers and distribution network to over 8,000 from 4,000 at present, he said.

Kamdhenu has its paints manufacturing plant in Chopanki (Rajasthan) where it manufactures interior and exterior emulsions, stainers, colourants, designer paints, construction chemicals, waterproofing chemicals and other water-based specialty products.

It also outsources median and low-range products like distempers, enamel and putty to entities in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

