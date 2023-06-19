Left Menu

Large group of EU countries against extending coal subsidies - Luxembourg

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:37 IST
Large group of EU countries against extending coal subsidies - Luxembourg
Claude Turmes Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

Luxembourg's Energy minister Claude Turmes described the proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants as "astonishing" on Monday, adding a large bloc of EU member states would oppose such a move.

"Friday, the Swedish presidency did something really astonishing which is weakening our climate policy by (...) reopening the possibility to subsidize coal power plants," he told reporters ahead of meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.

"We have a big bloc of countries that will reject the proposal of the Swedish presidency (...) so it's a clear no," Turmes added, after meeting with officials from 14 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023