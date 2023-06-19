Left Menu

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

Regions like Himachal Pradesh can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph approximately, IMD said.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:45 IST
Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next week. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for June 22 and June 23. In its daily forecast report, IMD on Monday issued a warning for rain and thunderstorm in the next 4 days. Regions like Himachal Pradesh can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph approximately, IMD said.

Amidst heavy rains on Sunday, 26 stranded tourists were rescued around 10 pm at the Kareri Lake of Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh) by SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) Kangra and the McLeodganj police. A similar incident also occurred at the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek, and people were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening, according to the Superintendant of Kangra Police, Shalini Agnihotri.

Earlier this week, a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts between Chatru and Dorno Nallah areas. "DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. Due to the landslide, NH-505 was blocked. Restoration work was taken up immediately, and the authorities state that restoring the road took around 10 hours. NH-505 (Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu) road was also blocked. It took 10-12 hours for road restoration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023