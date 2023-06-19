Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next week. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for June 22 and June 23. In its daily forecast report, IMD on Monday issued a warning for rain and thunderstorm in the next 4 days. Regions like Himachal Pradesh can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph approximately, IMD said.

Amidst heavy rains on Sunday, 26 stranded tourists were rescued around 10 pm at the Kareri Lake of Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh) by SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) Kangra and the McLeodganj police. A similar incident also occurred at the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek, and people were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening, according to the Superintendant of Kangra Police, Shalini Agnihotri.

Earlier this week, a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts between Chatru and Dorno Nallah areas. "DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. Due to the landslide, NH-505 was blocked. Restoration work was taken up immediately, and the authorities state that restoring the road took around 10 hours. NH-505 (Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu) road was also blocked. It took 10-12 hours for road restoration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)