Left Menu

Landslide in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, no casualty reported

The Meghalaya police have urged the people to avoid travelling through the area and take alternate routes instead.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:21 IST
Landslide in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, no casualty reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highway-06 road near Sonapyrdi Tunnel in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district remained blocked with a recurring landslide, even though there is a continuous effort to keep clearing the debris. The Meghalaya police have urged the people to avoid travelling through the area and take alternate routes instead.

More details are awaited. On June 17, the bodies of two minor siblings who were buried alive in a landslide after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area were taken out in Meghalaya's Pyendengrei, the police said.

According to the police, the ages of the deceased were 10 and 15 years. The preliminary probe suggested that the incident occurred when the two minors were sleeping on the floor.

A landslide occurred on the morning of June 15 at the Sonpur tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, disrupting vehicular traffic on National Highway-6. Lumshnong Police along with Umkiang Police have advised drivers to exercise caution while driving on National Highway-6. Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed the Northeast region and there were several reports of landslides in seven states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023