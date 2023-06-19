Landslide in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, no casualty reported

The National Highway-06 road near Sonapyrdi Tunnel in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district remained blocked with a recurring landslide, even though there is a continuous effort to keep clearing the debris. The Meghalaya police have urged the people to avoid travelling through the area and take alternate routes instead.

More details are awaited. On June 17, the bodies of two minor siblings who were buried alive in a landslide after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area were taken out in Meghalaya's Pyendengrei, the police said.

According to the police, the ages of the deceased were 10 and 15 years. The preliminary probe suggested that the incident occurred when the two minors were sleeping on the floor.

A landslide occurred on the morning of June 15 at the Sonpur tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, disrupting vehicular traffic on National Highway-6. Lumshnong Police along with Umkiang Police have advised drivers to exercise caution while driving on National Highway-6. Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed the Northeast region and there were several reports of landslides in seven states. (ANI)

